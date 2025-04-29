Wall collapses at Tampa USPS package sorting facility

The Brief A concrete structure collapsed at a Tampa USPS sorting facility on Monday night. Fifty people were inside the facility at the time of the collapse, but there are no reports of injuries. Officials say the collapse will likely disrupt package services in the Tampa area.



There will likely be a disruption in package services in Tampa after a concrete wall collapsed at a USPS package sorting facility on Monday night, according to the president of the American Postal Workers Union in Tampa.

What we know:

Don Barron, president of the American Postal Workers Union Local 259 in Tampa, says the collapse happened around 9:20 p.m. and there were 50 employees inside the facility located in the 4700 block of Oak Fair Boulevard.

The wall that collapsed is about 30–40 feet tall.

The people inside the facility said a mezzanine structure may have saved them because they believe debris is resting on top of that mezzanine structure, preventing it from collapsing all the way to the ground.

What we don't know:

Barron said it is unclear what caused the collapse and what will happen to the building, but he speculates that a water leak or some kind of incursion may have degraded the concrete used to hold the building together.

It is also unknown how significant the package disruption will be to Tampa. Barron said employees will have to go inside the building to get the packages and it is not safe to do that at the moment.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 13, USPS said, "The safety and well-being of postal employees and customers is of primary importance to the Postal Service. We can confirm that a partial building collapse occurred at the Ybor City FL Package Support Annex (PSA), located in Tampa, FL 33610, at approximately 9:20 p.m. ET on April 28. No employees were injured due to this incident. This facility is not open to the public, so no customers were present. Experts are on site now to evaluate the building and determine the cause, which is still unknown. The building is closed until further notice and employees have been notified to report for duty at an alternate location – the Ybor City Processing & Distribution Center (P&DC). The damaged facility processes packages only. All other mail, including First-Class letters, is processed at the Tampa P&DC, which is currently running a normal operation. No substantial service impacts are anticipated. We appreciate the cooperation and patience of our customers and our employees."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information gathered by FOX 13's Evan Axelbank.

