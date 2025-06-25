Walter Clayton, Jr. inspires Bartow community ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft

The Brief Bartow High School graduate Walter Clayton, Jr. is expected to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. He won a national championship for the Florida Gators. Clayton is inspiring current Bartow basketball players that they can make it to the NBA someday.



Lake Wales native Walter Clayton, Jr. is just a few hours away from living his dream.

"[I am feeling] excited, nervous and overwhelmed all at once," Cherie Foster, Walter Clayton's mom, said. "If you can think of an emotion, it's running through my body right now."

Foster watched her son win a national title for his dream school, Florida, back in April, and on Wednesday, she'll hear his name called in the NBA Draft.

What they're saying:

"It's been fun to watch," Foster said. "It's been fun to be a part of. Just an exciting journey."

Getting to this point in Clayton's basketball career is no shock for Foster. She never once had any doubts.

"Ever since he was little, he's gotten himself up to go to a game or practice," Foster said. "He is the one telling me, 'Hey, gotta go. Gotta go.' I am just getting him there. He's been the one who is always on the ball going. I think it just goes to show that the kids who are really invested, this is where they can end up."

Clayton's game rose to a whole new level during his time at Bartow High School.

"That jump shot that everybody loves, he's worked hard on it," Bartow head boys basketball coach Terrence McGriff said.

The backstory:

Clayton won two basketball state titles at Bartow. However, before that, he was a highly regarded football recruit with offers to play at schools like Florida and Nebraska. However, football was not where his heart was - he wanted to hoop.

Foster took Clayton to IMG Academy to improve his skills on the court, but the school wanted him for mostly football. He decided to turn to Bartow to up his basketball game.

"I was a little nervous because he was giving up Power 5 football offers," McGriff said.

McGriff told him right off the bat when he showed up that he was not a Division 1 basketball talent. However, he did tell Clayton his dreams could come true if he really worked on his shot.

"He said, 'When do we get started?'" McGriff said. "That mindset [was unique]. It wasn't that coach is deterring me. He's setting a goal for me. If I want to be a Division 1, Power 5 guy, I have to be able to shoot the ball. That journey has been six years in the making."

Clayton has hit several of his goals over the past six years and set an example to many during the process.

"He has earned the right to be a draft pick in the NBA," McGriff said. "He's special. He's earned it. It's wonderful."

However, it has not been easy as training for his senior high school season was put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

"That has been tough to watch at times because sometimes its like, 'Cut him a break,'" Foster said. "'God, why does he have to work so hard for everything?' It's really formed him into the player he is and the man he is becoming. He goes hard for everything."

Everything stands out about him. Not just his game.

"Just watching him do everything that people tell him he can't do [has been special.]" Foster said. "He'll be better in football than basketball and here he is. He had a baby young in college and he is raising her and taking care of her financially. On top of it, he's respectful and a good man. I am just proud to be his mom."

So many people in Central Florida share that same pride for the 22-year-old.

"His talent is not his talent," McGriff said. "What everybody sees is the three point shooting, the skill. That's not why his teams win. He wins because of what he does off the floor. He connects people."

Local perspective:

While he has not played at Bartow since 2021, he is still connected to the Yellow Jackets as a role model from afar.

"He gives us hope because people like from small cities, they feel like they don't have a chance," Bartow senior basketball player Jakylen Crossley said. "Seeing somebody like that, going that far, gives other people hope that they can do it."

That hope goes beyond Bartow.

"He's peddling hope to not just our kids," McGriff said. "We've got so many kids in Polk County and in Central Florida. He is peddling dreams and hopes so that's pretty neat. As a coach, we want our guys to accomplish their goals, dreams and aspirations. He gives us hope for the next group. That if we coach them, and we love them, that they can get there."

But for right now, they are just excited to see where Clayton ends up.

"He's going to continue being a great player no matter what team he lands on," Foster said. "They are going to be blessed."

The lucky team will be blessed with someone who always has home on the mind.

"He is not going to the NBA for the fame," McGriff said. "The fame won't turn him. Family. It's important to him."

What's next:

The first round of the NBA Draft begins on Wednesday at 8 p.m. It will be televised on ESPN.

The highest Clayton has gone in a recent mock draft is to the Miami Heat at No. 20.

