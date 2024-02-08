Wander Franco investigation: Teen accuser to meet with judge in Dominican Republic

Wander Franco is expected back in a Dominican courtroom Thursday morning as his teen accuser sits down with a judge to answer questions about her alleged sexual relationship with the Rays shortstop. Franco will be allowed to watch the interview from a separate room.

Prosecutors say Franco was involved in a child sexual abuse plot with the victim’s mother, who is also under investigation.

Franco allegedly carried on a months’ long sexual relationship with the girl who was 14 at the time.

The teen exposed the relationship on social media last summer, saying she was sick of her mom using her as a "sexual commodity".

RELATED: Wander Franco investigation: Rays shortstop's message to alleged 14-year-old victim revealed

According to ESPN, she told investigators that Franco paid her mother tens of thousands of dollars and gave her lavish gifts, including a new car, so that her mom would allow the relationship to continue and to buy her silence.

Tampa Bay Rays Dominican baseball shortstop Wander Franco, who faces an accusation of molesting an underage girl, arrives in court under heavy escort in Puerto Plata, in Dominican Republic, on January 5, 2024. The hearing was being held behind closed Expand

Franco has yet to be formally charged, but prosecutors have already submitted hundreds of pages of testimony and evidence they say bolsters their case against him.

Perhaps the most damaging piece of evidence submitted so far is a What’s App message Franco allegedly sent the teen. In it he appeared to acknowledge the inappropriate relationship and the consequences he could face.

RELATED: Rays shortstop Wander Franco faces lesser charge as judge analyzes evidence in ongoing investigation

"My girl if my team realizes this it could cause problems for me, it’s a rule that all teams not to talk to minors, and nevertheless, I took a risk, and I loved it," Franco said in the message.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 12: Wander Franco #5 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field on August 12, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

That "risk" has now jeopardized his lucrative career in baseball. In November 2021 Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million deal with the Rays. He is scheduled to earn $2 million for the upcoming season, but he’s been on administrative leave since August 12.

READ: Rays place Wander Franco on the Restricted List amid allegations of improper relationship with minor

Prosecutors have until July to file formal charges. Legal experts say it’s unlikely a trial would be resolved before the start, or even end of the Rays’ season.

Franco is also being investigated by Major League Baseball.