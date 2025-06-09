Wanted felon driving spray-painted car arrested after brief pursuit: HCSO

The Brief A wanted felon driving a spray-painted car was arrested after a brief pursuit, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. During the chase, HCSO says 29-year-old James Rye Sr. did not change speeds and intentionally made no efforts to stop. Deputies used a rolling roadblock to make the arrest and Rye was taken into custody without incident.



A wanted felon was taken into custody on North Park Road after a brief chase on Sunday afternoon with Hillsborough County deputies.

Video shows the suspect driving away from law enforcement in a red vehicle that was partially spray-painted black to avoid detection.

The backstory:

The suspect, 29-year-old James Rye Sr., has several out-of-county felony warrants, according to HSCO.

During the chase, HCSO says Rye did not change speeds and intentionally made no efforts to stop.

Deputies used a rolling roadblock to make the arrest and Rye was taken into custody without incident.

READ: Man charged with murder, kidnapping after deadly stabbing at park: HCSO

Sheriff Chad Chronister emphasized that felons can not outrun justice.

What they're saying:

"This individual went to great lengths to avoid capture, but thanks to the relentless work by our deputies, he couldn't outrun justice," said Chronister. "If you're a wanted felon in Hillsborough County, you will be found and held accountable."

Charges

Fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting officer without violence

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: