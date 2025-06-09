Wanted felon driving spray-painted car arrested after brief pursuit: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - A wanted felon was taken into custody on North Park Road after a brief chase on Sunday afternoon with Hillsborough County deputies.
Video shows the suspect driving away from law enforcement in a red vehicle that was partially spray-painted black to avoid detection.
The backstory:
The suspect, 29-year-old James Rye Sr., has several out-of-county felony warrants, according to HSCO.
During the chase, HCSO says Rye did not change speeds and intentionally made no efforts to stop.
Deputies used a rolling roadblock to make the arrest and Rye was taken into custody without incident.
Sheriff Chad Chronister emphasized that felons can not outrun justice.
What they're saying:
"This individual went to great lengths to avoid capture, but thanks to the relentless work by our deputies, he couldn't outrun justice," said Chronister. "If you're a wanted felon in Hillsborough County, you will be found and held accountable."
Charges
- Fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer
- Possession of controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Resisting officer without violence
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
