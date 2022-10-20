Warm Mineral Springs Park may have fallen victim to Hurricane Ian, but may be salvageable down the road

Buildings at Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port may have been condemned due to damaged caused by Hurricane Ian but it may not mean the end of the historical tourist attraction.

Galina Vinograd, who’s been coming to the park for years received bad news on Thursday.

Warm Mineral Springs Park remains shut down following Hurricane Ian.

"I've been coming here every year and it’s very sad that I can't use this here," said Vinograd.

READ: Red tide detected at multiple Sarasota County beaches following Hurricane Ian

Many people share that feeling, including Laura Ansel the city of North Port's marketing and engagement coordinator.

The historical buildings at Warm Mineral Springs Park have been condemned after Hurricane Ian. Expand

"Warm Mineral Springs is really a gem of our community, and of course it’s difficult to see it and the damage it’s taken after this hurricane," she shared.

The park draws those wanting to soak in the mineral water, which many say contains healing properties.

RELATED: Visitors dip into Florida’s past, soak up healing benefits at Florida’s only warm mineral springs

Hurricane Ian caused 18 inches of water to flood the park's historic buildings. Wind damage took its toll on the roofs and structures of the buildings and the extent of electrical damage remains unclear until further inspection.

Hurricane Ian caused detrimental damage to Warm Mineral Springs Park. Expand

"The buildings are not safe, we are waiting for tests of the water quality as well. The wind could have blown debris into those waters that we can’t see from the surface. There could be other hazards that aren’t visible to the naked eye," explained Ansel.

While the buildings have been condemned, the city said that does not mean this is the end for the park.

READ: Florida's ‘shark maternity ward’ may have been forever changed after direct hit by Hurricane Ian

"We will be doing what we can to bring it back for our community. We know how beloved it is we care about this park as well," said Ansel.

Warm Mineral Springs Park has been a popular tourist destination for decades.

On October 25, the North Port City Commission will review the site management agreement with the vendor who operates the facility, National and State Park Concessions, Inc.

City staff have continued to pursue a possible public-private partnership for the future development and enhancement of Warm Mineral Springs Park and are working on a conceptual proposal with WMS Development Group, LLC, which remains committed to the process.

It will take time until the park is reopened, but at a place where time seems to stand still, staff hopes it will come back bigger and better than ever.