DeSantis gives 400,000 dollars to Tampa based first responder organizations

Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Tampa on Oct. 15, detailing Florida’s statewide recovery efforts and highlighting specific measures ongoing in Hillsborough County.

Speaking from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office , DeSantis said that Florida has had a zero-tolerance approach to crime during Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"We said before the first storm (Helene) and before the second storm (Milton) don’t even think about using those as an opportunity to take advantage of people who may be in dire straights," DeSantis said.

DeSantis announced that the state has granted 400,000 dollars to Hillsborough County first responders. The money will be appropriated in 100,000-dollar increments to the Florida Firefighters Charities Fund, the Florida PBA Heart Fund, the Florida Sheriff's Association Fund, and the Florida State Lodge FOP Memorial Foundation.

Governor Ron DeSantis awarding money to Hillsborough first responders after Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton landed near Siesta Key last week, slashing Florida’s western coast with devastatingly high rain and wind.

Florida has enacted many measures to aid Hurricane Milton's recovery efforts, including giving out ten free gallons of gasoline to in-need residents, providing water and MREs to comfort stations, and deploying teams of linemen to restore power accounts around the state.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida State Attorney Susan "Suzy" Lopez, 13th Judicial Circuit of Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office joined DeSantis.

