WATCH LIVE: Governor DeSantis news conference from Plant City

Press play to watch news conference live:

Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference from Plant City on Saturday at 11 a.m. to discuss the recovery efforts underway in Florida from Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton made landfall on the western coast of Florida Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, bringing unprecedented rain and wind. It forced millions of Floridians to evacuate their homes and ultimately left entire communities flooded and without power, with some counties in the region remaining under boil water advisories.

The recovery effort is underway statewide. State and local governments have deployed push crews and power restoration teams. Due to the size of the ongoing recovery effort, residents are asked to remain patient, as it is expected to be weeks before Florida can fully recover.

READ MORE: Hurricane Milton: Death toll rises as Florida recovers from damage



STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: