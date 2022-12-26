Water main break closes off parts of downtown Tampa street, city crews say

article

A water main break caused parts of North Jefferson Street to shut down in downtown Tampa on Monday, and crews said it could take two days to complete repairs.

The City of Tampa said all lanes on North Jefferson Street are closed between East Kennedy Boulevard and East Twiggs Street. The Tampa Water Department is working to repair the water main break.

Barricades and signs are set up in the area to assist the traffic flow in that portion of downtown, according to city officials. Drivers are asked to use caution or avoid the area.

READ: Road ranger finds woman seriously injured on shoulder of I-275 in Tampa

As of Monday evening, city crews said the completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 28.

The Tampa Water Department said they may need to return later to complete more work in that area.