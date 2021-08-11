‘We need to be smarter’: Pediatric physician pleads with parents to take delta variant seriously

A top doctor from one of the state’s largest children’s hospitals is pleading with parents to take the delta variant seriously as hundreds of thousands of students head back to school in Pinellas County without a mask mandate.

Dr. Joseph Perno, the chief medical officer for Johns Hopkins All Children’s in St. Petersburg says the delta variant is five times as transmissible and adds that the majority of his patients have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

"If the state isn’t going to do it, we need to be smarter," said Dr. Perno. "I’m not thrilled, I’m pleading with parents protect your child… put a mask on your child, if you can get them vaccinated get them vaccinated."

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis stood firm on his policy against mask mandates at schools, saying parents should decide what’s best for their kids.

DeSantis says when put into context, the rising number of pediatric cases is proportionate to the overall increase.

The state saw nearly 13,600 cases among people under the age of twelve last week which is almost as many cases seen in those 65 and older.

Advertisement

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates