‘We want everyone to be blessed’: Family shows compassion toward man convicted of killing loved one

A man convicted in a fatal hit-and-run crash has been forgiven by the victim’s family.

On April 18, 2018, Artimus Holley was just two blocks from home when the driver of a Jeep, who prosecutors say was fleeing from police, ran a stop sign at 26th Ave. and Columbus Ave. and slammed into him. Holley died of his injuries. The driver of the Jeep survived but didn't stick around after the crash.

The Jeep was a rental, but it took nearly a year to track down the driver, who prosecutors said was Antonio Mitchell. They said fingerprints in the Jeep matched Mitchell's.

A jury convicted Mitchell of the deadly hit-and-run crash and at his sentencing hearing on Friday, Holley's sister, Yvonne Holley Newsom, said had only love and forgiveness in her heart.

"Our family is all about love and Artimus, he is very dearly missed. We don’t have any harsh things to say about the defendant...we want everyone to be just blessed as they go on in life," stated Newsom.

Mitchell faced a possible 30-year prison sentence, but his attorney fought for less.

Hillsborough Public Defender Justin Fahringer questioned Newsome after making her victim impact statement, hoping to draw a little more of her compassion.

"Do you believe your brother in heaven would forgive Mr. Mitchell?" asked Fahringer.

"Yes" replied Newsom.

Before being sentenced Mitchell, also addressed the court and Newsom.

"My condolences go to the family it’s a tragedy what happened," said Mitchell.

But it was Tampa judge Christopher Sabella who had to make the tough decision.

"I don't think you are a bad person, but you made a bad choice and bad choices have consequences," Sabella said.

Mitchell was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by eight years of probation.

