"We won't be deterred," Agape Flights crew returns after plane set on fire during protests in Haiti

An Agape Flights team is back home after its missionary plane was destroyed during protests in Haiti this week.

The crew traveled to the country last week on Agape’s Chieftain aircraft to help rebuild a church damaged during last year’s earthquake.

"This was a special trip, an encouragement trip, and we were so excited to be on the Chieftain, it carries passengers." Allen Speer, Agape Flights CEO said.

Agape sends weekly cargo flights to Haiti to support the mission work there. The group was in another part of the country working when they learned of the protest against the Haitian government over gang violence. Their plane was set on fire and destroyed during the protests.

"We didn’t have any clue this would happen, but it was not a direct threat to Agape flights. They actually thought our plane was a politician’s plane is what we were told," Speer said.

Agape Flights says it’s been flying to Haiti for almost 42 years and this incident has only strengthened its resolve.

"The loss of personal property or ministry property, while it’s egregious, it can be replaced. What we want to do is make sure we keep the main thing the main thing and that’s the love of Christ. We won’t be deterred; we will not be. This has really challenged us to do more and do it better," Speer said.

This week’s scheduled flight was canceled due to the situation, but the plan is to resume sending supplies to Haiti next Thursday. The CEO says they will have to replace the aircraft and will pray on the next steps.

To donate online to the "2022 Aircraft Replacement Fund" go to agapeflights.com or note on the memo line of your check to the address below:

Advertisement

Agape Flights

100 Airport Ave E.

Venice, FL 34285

