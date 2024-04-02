Weather in Tampa: Severe storms possible ahead of cold front

The weather in Tampa is expected to take a 180-degree turn between Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front works its way into the Bay Area.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says Tuesday will be warm, humid, and breezy with temperatures in the 80s.

However, things begin deteriorating on Wednesday morning.

A line of strong storms are expected to move through the Bay Area on Wednesday afternoon.

When will it rain on Wednesday?

A weather system will be just north of the Bay Area around 9 a.m. and will sit above us around 3 p.m.

Weber says there is a small chance of strong to severe weather with the storm system.

According to the National Weather Service, damaging winds will be the main threat, but there is a possibility of hail and an isolated tornado threat.

The front will work its way south and will clear the state by 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

There is a slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday ahead of a cold front.

When will a cold-front arrive?

The Bay Area will wake up to cooler temperatures and low humidity on Thursday morning.

The highs will remain in the 70s through Sunday.

Temperatures cool off Thursday.

