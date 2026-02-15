Webster crash on State Road 50 sends 3 people to hospital: HCFR

article

The Brief Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a truck and SUV crash shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday in Webster. Three people were hospitalized and the severity of their injuries has not been released. The collision happened on State Road 50 at Richloam Clay Sink Road.



Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Webster, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Shortly after 8 p.m., crews responded to a crash involving a truck and SUV on State Road 50 at Richloam Clay Sink Road, HCFR said.

What we don't know:

Officials say three people were hospitalized. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

No additional details were available as the crash remains under investigation.