Webster crash on State Road 50 sends 3 people to hospital: HCFR

WEBSTER, Fla. - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Webster, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
Shortly after 8 p.m., crews responded to a crash involving a truck and SUV on State Road 50 at Richloam Clay Sink Road, HCFR said.
What we don't know:
Officials say three people were hospitalized. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.
No additional details were available as the crash remains under investigation.
