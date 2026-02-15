Expand / Collapse search

Webster crash on State Road 50 sends 3 people to hospital: HCFR

By
Published  February 15, 2026 6:37pm EST
Hernando County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The Brief

    • Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a truck and SUV crash shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday in Webster.
    • Three people were hospitalized and the severity of their injuries has not been released.
    • The collision happened on State Road 50 at Richloam Clay Sink Road.

WEBSTER, Fla. - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Webster, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Shortly after 8 p.m., crews responded to a crash involving a truck and SUV on State Road 50 at Richloam Clay Sink Road, HCFR said.

Image 1 of 4

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

What we don't know:

Officials say three people were hospitalized. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

MORE NEWS: Crews battle massive brush fire burning in Wimauma: HCFR

No additional details were available as the crash remains under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Hernando County