Weeki Wachee man collapses and dies after fighting with friend over nudging dog, deputies say

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it says a man suffered a cardiac event and died moments after arguing with a friend over a dog.

According to HCSO, deputies were called to Galloway Road shortly after 6:40 p.m. on Sunday for reports of an unresponsive man lying in a driveway.

911 operators say they got a call from people who told them that the unresponsive man on Galloway Road had just been involved in a physical altercation with another man who had left the scene.

According to fire rescue personnel, they began life-saving measures and the unresponsive man was taken to Oak Hill Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the incident that occurred before deputies arrived involved a group of four long-term friends.

Witnesses told detectives that the man who eventually died was sitting in a driveway with his dog.

Investigators say three of the friends were talking and enjoying their evening when another friend, who was walking his dog, approached the driveway.

Officials say the two dogs began interacting and the friend who approached the group nudged the other man’s dog several times with his foot.

Deputies say the man who was still seated told the other man to stop nudging his dog. According to witnesses, the man did not listen and nudged the dog again.

Investigators say the man who was seated stood up and a fight ensued.

According to officials, the fight lasted for a few minutes until both stopped fighting and the resident of the home told the dog nudger to leave the property.

Witnesses told deputies that the man left the driveway and walked back to his home.

Witnesses also told investigators that over the next few minutes following the fight, the man involved began experiencing symptoms of a cardiac event and then collapsed in the driveway.

Detectives say they are now waiting on autopsy results to help determine what caused the man to die.