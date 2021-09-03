Expand / Collapse search

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is hiring mermaids

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
FOX 13 News

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - There is one place in Florida that is famous for its mermaids, and you have a chance to become one.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is hiring underwater performers, also known as mermaids. They announced auditions will be held Saturday, October 2 at 10 a.m.

The tryouts include an endurance swim test. If you pass, the next step will be the underwater audition. The entire process could take between 1 or 2 hours. 

Walkups are not accepted, according to park officials. You must at least 18 years old to submit a resume and state employment application to Kelley.Madden@floridadep.gov. The application can be found here

Starting pay is $13.

The underwater mermaid performances is an old Florida roadside attraction. The park has been hosting the famous shows since 1947 in the historic theater right above the source of the spring.

LINK: For more information, visit www.weekiwachee.com
 