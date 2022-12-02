What are the top toys for the holidays 2022?

The holidays are here and if you’re shopping for children, the Toy Insider has tips on what to buy to ensure the kids on your list will play with their present long after the wrapping paper is cleaned up.

Marissa Silva, editor-in-chief for the Toy Insider, says the Cocomelon Ultimate Learning Bus tops her list for 2022. It is an interactive learning toy that children can push and pull. It also comes with letter blocks that kids and drop into the bus and it will tell them the letter's name. The toy also plays all of the popular Cocomelon tunes.

Next on her list is Ryan’s World Mighty Titan Mystery Egg. It is a giant egg with 25 surprises inside such as figurines and sticjers featuring Ryan’s World characters. It also comes with a mask, cape and other role-play items. Silva says children will love to unbox every layer of the egg to get to the treasures. She adds that parents will like that everything goes back inside the egg when playtime ends.

Silva also recommends Disney tablets that are seven inches, ‘kid-safe’ and allows parents to limit screen time. The tablets come preloaded with kid-friendly content including e-books, games and items kids can use to learn and engage with their favorite Disney characters. Silva says the best thing about the tablet is that it comes with a bumper around it so no matter how many times it gets dropped, it’s not going to break.

Classics like Legos and Barbie dolls remain popular and Pokemon is making a comeback with Violet and Scarlett for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. She says kids like it because they can find and catch Pokemon and train them like in previous games, but it is an open-world concept, so children can explore new lands.

For older children, Silva recommends creative toys such as the Pika 3D Super, which is a 3-D printing pen that kids can use to make 3-D items. She says there is eco-friendly plastic that goes inside and melts, allowing kids to draw in 3-D. The kit comes with templates or kids can create anything they can imagine.

Silva says all the hot holiday toys are available at major retailers.

LINK: Learn more about the hottest toys of the year at https://www.thetoyinsider.com/.