'What are you going to do, individually, to make this stop?': Victim's family calls for end to gun violence

The family of a young nursing student who was shot and killed while driving in Tampa held candles and balloons while remembering their lost loved one, but their message was clear: justice must be served and the shootings have to stop.

At the intersection where 21-year-old Savannah Mathis was killed just over a week ago, family members prayed and showed solidarity – as police continue to investigate the shooting and hunt for the killer.

The nursing student at Hillsborough Community College was gunned down last Wednesday while driving near Julian B Lane Park, at Grace Street and Delaware Avenue.

Friday's vigil was the first time family came to the spot Savannah was killed, since the night it happened.

They were joined by hundreds of people who are trying to support them.

"Put the guns down and turn yourselves in," said LaMaria Smith, Savannah’s mother. "I feel sorry for you. The purpose of this gathering is to see how many people love my daughter, realize what life you took through a cowardly act."

Police have said they’re close to making an arrest, but haven't released further details.

Meanwhile, Savannah's family is urging people to take action in their own lives to make the gun violence stop.

"What are you going to do, individually, to make this stop?"

Police said at least one person fired at Savannah's car from another vehicle. Her passenger was also hit, but is recovering.

"We sheltered them from everything, and it still happened," said Savannah’s aunt Brandi Williams.

Savannah’s car crashed into the wall where mourners stood Friday.

"My heart feels like it’s beating out of my chest, knowing that this is the last place my niece was," said Williams. "The horrible place that everything I read about, hear about, the place I am constantly reminded about, this is where it happened."

Savannah's mother provided photos taken inside TGH as family said goodbye

Savannah died several days later. Her family was by her bedside at Tampa General Hospital before she was taken off life support.

The question is now, how long they will have to wait for an arrest?

