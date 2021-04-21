Where to drop off unused prescriptions on National Drug Take Back Day

Anyone with old or out-of-date prescriptions is being asked to dispose of them properly during this weekend's national drug takeback.

While they may seem harmless, officials say those drugs can easily fall into the wrong hands.

"Oftentimes these prescription drugs are lost, stolen or misused," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

National Drug Takeback Day is an effort to make sure that doesn’t happen. It is Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone can drop off unnecessary medications at one of six locations in Hillsborough County.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says on average 17 people die a day in Florida as a result of the opioid epidemic. This drug take-back is a community partnership with law enforcement to help curb those numbers.

"I think drug traffickers are considered leeches on society," Moody said.

Advertisement

Last year similar events helped secure nearly 40,000 pounds of unused medications in Florida and nearly 7,000 pounds in the Tampa area alone.

"Do your part," said Sheriff Chronister.

Participating drug take-back locations in Hillsborough County include:



Brandon Regional Hospital

(Medical plaza directly across from the hospital)

425 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL 33511



CVS Pharmacy

2911 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

CVS Pharmacy

3102 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611

CVS Pharmacy

2302 James L Redman Pkwy, Plant City, FL 33563

Walgreens

8398 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33615

Walgreens

17511 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33615



Find the location closest to you by visiting https://takebackday.dea.gov.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter