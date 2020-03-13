Who to call if you feel sick
If you feel sick, there are in-home, local, and national resources for you to get advice and medical help. Below is a list of hotlines, phone numbers, websites, and emails where you can get help in the Tampa Bay Area.
If you have a primary care physician, contact their office first. Check the website of your insurance provider for information on telemedicine services.
Call 911 if you have a medical emergency. Notify the dispatch personnel if you have or are being evaluated for COVID-19. If possible, put on a facemask before emergency medical services arrive.
Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center:
- 866-779-6121 24 hours/day
- Email questions to covid-19@flhealth.gov.
- http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/
Click or tap the county name below to visit the county's Department of Health website.
- 352-527-0068
- http://citrus.floridahealth.gov/
- 863-993-4601 or 863-491-7580
- http://desoto.floridahealth.gov/
- 863-773-4161
- http://hardee.floridahealth.gov/
- 352-540-6800
- http://hernando.floridahealth.gov/
- 863-386-6040
- http://highlands.floridahealth.gov/
- 813-307-8000 24 hours/day
- http://hillsborough.floridahealth.gov/
- 941-748-0747 24 hours/day
- http://manatee.floridahealth.gov/
- 727-619-0300
- http://pasco.floridahealth.gov/
- 727-824-6900 24 hours/day
- http://pinellas.floridahealth.gov/
- 863-519-7900
- http://polk.floridahealth.gov/
- 941-861-2900
- http://sarasota.floridahealth.gov/
- 352-569-3102
- http://sumter.floridahealth.gov/
