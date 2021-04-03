Wide-variety of kilns brings global attention to St. Petersburg pottery

The Morean Center for Clay looks like an old train station, but inside is a pottery city of sorts. With no less than 14 electric kilns and several other types, they have all of the tools any ceramist could wish for.



"It’s a magical material. Your hands are messy, you can’t pick up your phone. It’s a cell phone-free creative zone which is very important for us to find right now, "shared Director Valerie Scott Knaust. "Clay is a communal activity. It always has been a communal activity because firing the big kilns we have outside takes a team to do it."

Because artists come from all over the U.S. there are always people around to share techniques and ideas with.

Karen Mullendore has been coming to the Morean Center for Arts for the past four or five years. She says it helps her with the stress and isolation of the pandemic.

"To me it fills out communication with each other, working on something I care about, and friendships. It’s very important for my sanity at this period of time."

The Morean Center for arts also hosts 16 classes a week and offers firing services for the community. Learn more at MoreanArtsCenter.org.

