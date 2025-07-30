Wimauma’s new high school honors local legacy, embraces future growth

The Brief Hillsborough County opens Aquilla J. Morgan High School in Wimauma. The new campus was built to serve one of the county’s fastest-growing areas. Principal Brittney Wilhelm says it’s "a principal’s dream" to open a state-of-the-art school like this.



A new high school is opening its doors in southern Hillsborough County this week, right in the middle of one of Central Florida's biggest population booms.

What we know:

Aquilla J. Morgan High School, located on West Lake Drive in Wimauma, will accommodate up to 3,500 students. Hillsborough County Public Schools says that’s a direct response to the rapid residential growth happening across the area.

The school is named after Aquilla J. Morgan, a beloved educator who broke barriers as the first Black teacher at Wimauma Elementary. She spent more than 40 years in the district before her passing in 2022.

According to a 2023 revitalization plan, Wimauma’s population has doubled since 2007 and could hit 34,000 residents in the coming years. Thousands of new homes are already approved for construction, and the new school sits right in the heart of that expansion.

Inside the school

Dig deeper:

Morgan High School is touted as a next-generation learning environment. The brochure describes it as a "one-of-a-kind campus," with:

A 3-story modern building

A 2-story media center for collaboration

A 2-story gymnasium with a second-floor walking track

A game design room, culinary lab, and cosmetology program

Enhanced safety features like remote-access doors, emergency screens, and marked shelter zones

What they're saying:

Brittney Wilhelm, who was named the school’s first principal, called the opportunity "something special" when speaking with FOX 13 News during a February 2025 campus tour.

"This school is very special to me," Wilhelm said. "It sits in the heart of Wimauma, and I’ve been working with the students here since 2006... I couldn’t be more thrilled to be named principal and get to serve this community."

She said her team listened closely to student requests when planning campus programs. The school was also built with shelter capabilities in mind, offering secure space during emergencies for families in Wimauma and even neighboring counties.

What's next:

Classes begin across the district on Aug. 11.

The Source: This article is based on a Hillsborough County Schools press release and brochure materials, along with the Wimauma Downtown Revitalization Action Plan (2023), an on-camera interview with Principal Brittney Wilhelm (Feb. 2025), and U.S. Census and Hillsborough County growth projections.