Someone in the Tampa Bay area may be about to have a really good day!

That's because one winning Powerball ticket from Saturday night's drawing was sold at a Publix store in Lutz.

The jackpot heading into the March 27th drawing was $238,000,000.

The lucky ticket was sold at Publix located at 16560 N. Nebraska Avenue in Lutz.

The winning numbers are 06-14-38-39-65 and PB: 06

Good luck!