Homeless man struck, killed in hit-and-run in Winter Haven: PCSO

A homeless man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Winter Haven on Thursday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

According to PCSO, Michal Ratton, 47, who is a well-known homeless man in the area, was riding his pink tricycle when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. on Winter Lake Road in Winter Haven, just west of Old Eagle Lake Road and US 17.

Ratton had been riding his tricycle across Winter Lake Road from south to north when he was struck by the vehicle, which deputies say was possibly commercial. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no witnesses to the crash, according to the sheriff's office; Ratton was found lying on the side of the road by a passerby.

PCSO is asking anyone with information on the incident to call 863-298-6200.