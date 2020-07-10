Winter Haven man accused of recording video under girl's dress at Walmart

article

Haines City police arrested a 41-year-old man on a video voyeurism charge after he tried to record video underneath a young girl's dress with his phone, they said.

According to detectives, Levi Jonathan was following a 9-year-old girl inside Walmart, located at 36205 U.S. Highway 27 on July 1. They said he was attempting to film under her dress.

Surveillance video showed him kneeling down in an attempt to place his phone under the child's dress.

Police said the girl's mother eventually noticed, and reported the incident. They said once Jonathan realized the parent was aware of his actions, he left the area.

Through the investigation, detectives identified Jonathan as the suspect. He was arrested Thursday at his Winter Haven home.

Winter Haven Police Chief Jim Elensky said while Jonathan may have two prior arrests on drug-related charges in Polk County, he doesn't believe this is his first attempt at video voyeurism.

“While this is the first time he’s being criminally charged for recording young girls, I can say unequivocally, given my experience, that this is not his only victim,” Chief Elensky said in a statement. “I applaud our detectives for doing a thorough investigation. Equally as important, I commend the girl’s mother for speaking up for her daughter. I encourage parents everywhere to report this type of behavior. If you see something, you need to say something.”

