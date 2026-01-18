Winter Haven man facing 49 child porn charges, accused of selling sexual content of minors: Police

The Brief A Winter Haven man was arrested on 49 counts of child pornography stemming from an investigation in California. Police say Alex Melendez, 24, admitted to soliciting minors for sexual images and videos on Snapchat, and selling the content. Melendez told investigators he had been committing the crimes since around March or April 2024.



A 24-year-old Winter Haven man faces 49 child pornography charges following an investigation that police say was sparked by a tip from California authorities.

The backstory:

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, officers were informed of a California investigation involving child pornography being shared by a Snapchat account online. The suspected user of the account, Alex Melendez, 24, was identified as a Winter Haven resident.

The investigation began when the mother of a 7-year-old girl in Yuba City, Calif., took her daughter's cellphone to the Yuba City Police Department. Officers identified Melendez from chats on the girl’s phone.

On Thursday, authorities searched Melendez’s home on Cambridge Drive, finding explicit photos, videos and messages sent between Melendez and minor victims on Snapchat.

Investigators confirmed Melendez's identity through subscriber information matching his email address and date of birth. In several messages with the victims, Melendez mentioned his name as "Alex," his age, and his birth month of August.

The investigation found multiple CyberTips were reported to Snapchat involving victims aged 7 to 17. Melendez admitted to investigators that since around March or April 2024, he had been soliciting minors for sexual images and videos, which he would then sell.

Melendez told investigators he would randomly add users on Snapchat, ask for nude pictures or videos, and tell the victims what to do. He admitted to knowing the victims were minors based on their physical appearances in the images and videos.

According to WHPD, Melendez said he only used Snapchat and had been blocked on the app before but would create new accounts. He told investigators he committed the crimes for financial reasons.

Melendez was arrested and booked on 49 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography, a second-degree felony.

What's next:

Police say additional charges are expected as Melendez’s devices continue to be investigated.

What they're saying:

"My detectives worked tirelessly and with a sense of urgency to bring this monster into custody," Police Chief Vance Monroe said. "Each video or photograph he uploaded feeds the child exploitation industry and victimizes these young lives over and over. Parents need to take charge and view all of your child's devices, whether it's a gaming console, cell phone, tablet or any other electronic devices."

Anyone that believes their child could be a victim of this type of crime is asked to contact the Winter Haven Police Department or local jurisdiction immediately.