Winter Haven man killed, 1 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash

Jose Flores, 56, was killed Friday night in a three-vehicle crash near Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Flores was traveling south on Highway 17/92 shortly before 8:30 p.m., without headlights on, when he began passing other vehicles.

According to PCSO, Flores struck the front of a Toyota Tacoma driven by Samson Janvier, 71, of Orlando, who was traveling northbound on 17/92. Debris from the crash struck a Dodge driven by Walter Delgado, 30, of Davenport, who was also traveling northbound on 17/92.

Deputies say they found Flores dead in the driver’s seat when they arrived on scene. Janvier was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he is in stable, but critical condition.

Delgado did not suffer injuries that required medical attention, according to PCSO.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

