Winter Haven man accused of stabbing after dispute at home: Police

The Brief Police say a 55-year-old man was arrested and faces an attempted second-degree murder charge after an altercation at a Winter Haven home led to a stabbing. According to the Winter Haven Police Department, a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the chest by Adrian Abrams, 55, and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Abrams told police that after he got into a fight with the man in the home, he grabbed a kitchen knife and followed the man outside before attacking him.



A 55-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed another man following an altercation at a Winter Haven home Thursday morning.

The backstory:

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to a home on Lucerne Loop Road, where they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

Officers aided the man until paramedics arrived, and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Adrian Abrams, 55, and took him into custody after interviewing witnesses at the scene.

Investigators said Abrams told officers he had been sleeping when the victim entered the room and began tackling and punching him as a fight ensued. Abrams said he grabbed a knife to defend himself.

Dig deeper:

Police questioned Abrams about where he got the knife from. He said that after the initial dispute, the victim left the home, and Abrams went to the kitchen.

Abrams told officers that’s when he retrieved a kitchen knife, followed the victim outside and told him, "I’m gonna stab you," before stabbing him in the chest.

Abrams was arrested by detectives. He was booked on an attempted second-degree murder charge.

What they're saying:

"Our officers and detectives were able to quickly take control of the scene and ascertain a possible suspect," Winter Haven Police Chief Vance Monroe said. "Their diligence and dedication resulted in the swift arrest of this suspect who could have let cooler heads prevail, but chose otherwise."