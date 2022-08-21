Winter Haven police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing man at Fourth of July block party

article

Winter Haven police have arrested a man they say shot and killed Demetrick Brown at a pop-up Independence Day block party.

Police say Bernard Footman, 47, is behind bars on murder charges in connection with Brown’s death.

According to police, officers responding to reports of shots fired found Brown suffering from a gunshot wound. They started life-saving measures and say he was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say two other men at the party also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

More than 200 people attended the party on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and police say they have been working diligently for the past six weeks to solve Brown’s murder.

RELATED: 1 dead, 2 injured in July 4th shooting in Winter Haven, police say

"Our investigators worked tirelessly to get justice for Demetrick's family," said Police Chief David Brannan. "We know this doesn't erase the pain the family has gone through, but we are glad to help bring closure for them."

Demetrick Brown kissing his child on the cheek (Provided by family)

On August 18, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Footman. Once he was located, they say he was taken into custody without incident.

Footman has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and public discharge of a firearm.

PREVIOUS: Search continues for suspect accused of killing Winter Haven father at Independence Day celebration

There had been a $10,000 reward offered for information leading to the person responsible for Brown’s death.

The Winter Haven Police Department and Brown’s family plan to hold a press conference on Monday morning.