Winter Haven police investigate officer-involved shooting; suspect with warrant for arrest injured

A suspect was hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, police said.

The shooting occurred Thursday morning at the Haven of Lake Deer Apartments, located at 350 24th Street NW. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Jason Pickles.

Officers said he had a warrant out for his arrest. No officers were injured. Pickles had non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

According to the police department, the investigation was turned over to the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Shooting Team.