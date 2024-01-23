Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Winter Haven

article

A woman pulled over for not having her headlights on is facing a host of drug charges.

On Monday night, Winter Haven police pulled over Brenda Anganette-Michelle Williams, 34, for driving without having her headlights on.

When the officer reached her vehicle, they said they could smell marijuana coming from it.

The officer also saw a white container with the insignia "Trulieve" on the side – consistent with a medical marijuana container.

When asked if she had a medical marijuana license, Williams told them she did not.

Police say along with the marijuana they found cocaine, oxycodone, ecstasy pills and fentanyl.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail.