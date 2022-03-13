Winter-like weather returns to Bay Area, doesn’t stick around long

Winter has made a comeback in the Bay Area with residents waking up to with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Following severe storms on Saturday morning, the thermometer took a nosedive as temperatures dropped 40 degrees in 24 hours. Not only did the temperatures drop, but a 10-20 mph hour wind also made the air feel much cooler. Several Bay Area counties opened cold-weather shelters Saturday night for those who are homeless or without adequate heat.

While most of the Bay Area was under a freeze warning until 10 a.m. on Sunday, temperatures will climb throughout the day are should reach the upper 60s a low 70s by later afternoon.

The warm weather sticks around with temperatures hovering near 80 degrees on Monday.