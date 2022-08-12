Woman accused of breaking into Polk County cars, using stolen credit cards at Dollar General

A smash and grab thief is on the loose in Polk County.

Several local law enforcement agencies, including the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakeland Police Department, are looking for a woman tied to at least five vehicle break-ins over the last six weeks.

"If you leave something of value out in plain view, they’re willing to take that risk of busting a window because it only takes a few seconds," Lakeland Police spokeswoman Robin Tillett told FOX 13.

Two break-ins happened at Common ground Park in Central Lakeland. In both cases, the vehicles were locked.

Investigators in Polk County are searching for a woman they say is breaking into cars at area parks and using stolen credits at a Dollar General.

The woman, captured in surveillance photos, can be seen checking out cars, then deciding on one in particular. She backs her car, a silver four-door Toyota, into the parking space next to her intended target.

In less than a minute, she gets out, smashes the window, and takes off.

Investigators say after every smash and grab, she heads to the closest Dollar General where she uses stolen credit cards to buy gift cards.

Cars in Lake Wales and Winter Haven have also been hit.

The suspect got a purse out of a car at Simmons Young Park in Winter Haven but left several things of value behind which she apparently missed.

"The victim also had another wallet in the vehicle that wasn’t touched, even a firearm in the vehicle that wasn’t touched," said Polk Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brian Bruchey.

Anyone with information on the smash and grabs is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800 226-8477.