Woman accused of killing baby charged with abusing another child

A woman who is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of an infant has been arrested for abusing another baby in her care.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Haley Barclay, 26, who was already in custody, is now facing additional charges of aggravated child abuse after a second child who was in her care showed signs of upper body trauma.

That child had been removed from Barclay’s home after the first baby died.

Investigators say Barclay admitted to shaking a baby on April 12 and 13. That infant was unresponsive when it was taken to All Children’s Hospital.

In a news release, the agency didn't specify Barclay's relationship with the child or the infant's exact age. She was arrested on April 17. By April 24, a medical examiner confirmed the child's death was ruled a homicide.

She was initially arrested for aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. Those charges were upgraded to murder after the infant died.

"It is completely sickening to learn this woman, who treated one infant so gruesomely that it resulted in death, was also responsible for the severe physical injuries of another baby," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I applaud our detectives for continuing this investigation as we seek justice for all victims."

Barclay is currently incarcerated at the Falkenburg Road Jail.