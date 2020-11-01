Woman arrested after troopers find 44 pounds of marijuana, cash, pills in car following traffic stop

article

Troopers arrested Jessica Florentino, 35, following a traffic stop in Sumter County after they discovered 44.4 pounds of marijuana, $11,100 cash and a box of 30 Alprazolam pills in her car.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped Florentine for driving 90 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone on Florida’s Turnpike in Sumter County

The trooper said there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle as well as a bag of marijuana on the passenger floorboard. Florentino’s purse was on the passenger seat with a large amount of money in rubber bands, according to FHP.

The trooper placed Florentino inside the patrol car and went back to her vehicle. That’s when the trooper found two large trash bags with 42 sealed bags of marijuana that weighed 44.4 pounds. The cash and Alprazolam pills were in her purse, according to FHP.

Florentino was arrested and taken to the Sumter County Jail.

