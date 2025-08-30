Woman arrested for animal cruelty and child neglect. Deputies say she lied about dogs abandoned at gas station.

The Brief 29-year-old Carla Sanchez Diaz was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and child neglect. Deputies say she lied about finding three dogs abandoned behind Blessings Gas Station off U.S. 41 in Lutz on Friday. During the investigation, deputies say they found five children and two additional dogs living in filthy conditions.



Carla Sanchez Diaz

What we know:

New details in the case of three dogs believed to have been found abandoned behind Blessings Gas Station off U.S. 41 in Lutz. After interviewing witnesses and obtaining surveillance video from the gas station, deputies determined that 29-year-old Carla Sanchez Diaz lied about finding the dogs abandoned. Deputies located the suspect at her home where they say she provided a full confession.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the dogs were surrendered to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay on Friday, by a woman, later identified as Sanchez Diaz. One dog had to be euthanized to prevent further suffering. The two other dogs are recovering.

The backstory:

While at Sanchez Diaz's home, deputies say they found two additional dogs and turned them over to Hillsborough County Animal Control. They say they also found five children living in the home where the Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the children.

What they're saying:

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Chad Chronister said "the conditions uncovered in this case are truly appalling." "To subject both children and animals to such neglect is not only inexcusable, it is inhumane." The sheriff goes on to say, "Let me be clear; in Hillsborough County, cruelty and neglect will never go without consequence. We will always stand up for the most vulnerable, and we will ensure those responsible are held fully accountable. I applaud our deputies for their swift work to put this person behind bars."