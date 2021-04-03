Woman arrested in Panhandle for Brandon fatal shooting

article

Bay County deputies arrested Bianca Marchand, 29, Friday in the shooting death of an adult male in Brandon.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Park at Portofino Apartments located on the 1800 block of Princeton Lakes Drive in Brandon around 11:30 a.m. on March 26 for reports of a shooting. Deputies found a deceased male inside the apartment and say the shooter remained on the scene.

An arrest warrant for Marchand was issued after the State Attorney’s Office reviewed the case.

Marchand has been charged with second-degree murder and carrying a concealed firearm.

