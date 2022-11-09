Expand / Collapse search
Woman dead after friend 'unknowingly' backs over her with car, St. Pete police say

By FOX 13 News staff
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An 80-year-old woman is dead after a car backed over her Wednesday on 5th Avenue in St. Petersburg, police said. 

The St. Petersburg Police Department said a woman dropped off her two friends around 12:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of 5th Avenue North. 

When the woman driving backed out of the driveway, she unknowingly hit and backed over one of her friends, St. Pete police said. 

The victim, 80-year-old Eileen O'Shea, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but officers said she later died. 

The 5100 block of 5th Avenue North was closed to traffic. The crash remains under investigations. 