Woman escapes to neighbors house after being shot by husband: PCSO

The Brief A woman escaped to her neighbor's house after being shot by her husband on Friday evening, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The victim, 58-year-old Kimberly King-Judd, was grazed in the back of the head by the bullet. The suspect, 65-year-old Steven Grossman, was found in the living room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.



Pinellas County deputies responded to a Seminole home after reports of a shooting Friday evening where they found a woman at a neighbor's home who said her husband had shot her.

The suspect, 65-year-old Steven Grossman, remained inside the home at 14557 Anchorage Circle, armed with a gun as deputies tried communicating with him from an armored vehicle.

Grossman did not follow commands and when deputies eventually went inside the home, they found him in the living room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, 58-year-old Kimberly King-Judd, was grazed in the back of the head by the bullet and was taken to the hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

READ: Woman arrested for unlicensed dental work used 'crazy glue' on victims teeth: Police

After Grossman began making threatening statements, King-Judd was able to escape to the neighbor's house despite being shot while leaving.

The backstory:

Investigators later learned that she had recently filed for divorce after ongoing domestic issues.

The investigation remains ongoing.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube