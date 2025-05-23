Woman found dead on Plant City Road
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead on the shoulder of a road Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
Police say a passerby called emergency services after finding a person unresponsive in the area of Turkey Creek Road, just north of Country Hills Boulevard, shortly before 2 p.m.
When police arrived, they said they found a 47-year-old woman who showed clear signs of being deceased.
READ: Grady Judd: Man with ‘extensive’ criminal history accused of trying to burn down house with roommates inside
Police say there are no indications of foul play or criminal activity.
What we don't know:
The woman's identity has not been released.
Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Plant City Polce Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube