Florida man with ‘sordid history’ accused of trying to set roommates on fire: ‘Pure evil in the flesh’
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A man, who Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says has an extensive criminal history, has been charged with five counts of first-degree attempted murder and arson.
Few details have been released, but the sheriff says the Lakeland man set a house on fire while his roommates were in bed.
The man, according to Judd, served 17 years in prison for a murder he committed in 1986.
Judd is expected to hold a press conference to provide more information at 10 a.m.
This story is being updated.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
