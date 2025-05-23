Florida man with ‘sordid history’ accused of trying to set roommates on fire: ‘Pure evil in the flesh’

The Brief A man who served time in prison for murder has been charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder and arson. Eddie Thomas, 69, is accused of setting a group home on fire with five people inside. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called Thomas ‘pure evil in the flesh’ during a press conference on Friday morning.



A man, who Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says has an extensive criminal history, has been charged with five counts of first-degree attempted murder and arson.

Few details have been released, but the sheriff says the Lakeland man set a house on fire while his roommates were in bed.

The man, according to Judd, served 17 years in prison for a murder he committed in 1986.

Judd is expected to hold a press conference to provide more information at 10 a.m.

This story is being updated.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

