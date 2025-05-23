Expand / Collapse search

Florida man with ‘sordid history’ accused of trying to set roommates on fire: ‘Pure evil in the flesh’

By
Published  May 23, 2025 7:50am EDT
Polk County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A man who served time in prison for murder has been charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder and arson.
    • Eddie Thomas, 69, is accused of setting a group home on fire with five people inside. 
    • Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called Thomas ‘pure evil in the flesh’ during a press conference on Friday morning. 

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A man, who Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says has an extensive criminal history, has been charged with five counts of first-degree attempted murder and arson. 

Few details have been released, but the sheriff says the Lakeland man set a house on fire while his roommates were in bed. 

The man, according to Judd, served 17 years in prison for a murder he committed in 1986. 

Judd is expected to hold a press conference to provide more information at 10 a.m. 

This story is being updated.  

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Polk CountyCrime and Public SafetyGrady Judd