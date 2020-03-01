Woman narrowly avoids attack after trying to pet a moose

A moose wandering through downtown Breckenridge, Colorado clearly did not want to be petted when a woman approached it several times on a snowy sidewalk.

A witness captured a woman on camera approaching the moose multiple times. When the woman tried to pet it, the moose lifted its hooves and stomped toward the woman.

According to the Breckenridge Police Department, the woman has been identified and police will share with Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials.

Harassing wildlife is a misdemeanor offense and police said the woman will be cited.

