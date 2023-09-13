Woman stopped for speeding, arrested for drugs in Hernando County: deputies

article

A 28-year-old woman was stopped for speeding but ended up being arrested for an intent to sell narcotics, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say that Cheney Perkins was speeding around Spring Hill Drive and Parker Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday.

When deputies conducted a traffic stop they say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming out of the car. According to officials, Perkins said that the odor was because she had come from a local bar where others had been smoking.

Officials say when they checked Perkins' driver's license they discovered that her license was suspended and that she had a previous citation for driving while license suspended/revoked on Sept. 3, 2023.

Authorities say that when asked if there were drugs in the car, Perkins told them she had a "dime bag" in the console.

When deputies searched the car, they say they found several bags of marijuana in a backpack, which was sitting on the rear seat, along with two bags of cocaine and a scale. Perkins had an intent to sell the drugs based on what deputies found, according to officials.

Perkins was arrested and charged with:

Cocaine possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver (12.7 grams)

Marijuana possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver (105.7 grams)

Drug equipment possession/use

Officials say the Perkins was also issued a written warning for the speed violation before being taken to the Hernando County Detention Center.