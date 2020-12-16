Women at a Frostproof RV resort bond while sewing blankets for migrants 

Betsy Ross would be proud of these women at the Camp Inn RV Resort in Frostproof.

"We make quilts for children and for homeless and we made some for the veterans," said quilter Lucille Ikemeyer.

They call themselves the Camp Inn Quilters.

"We just enjoy helping out," said Ikemeyer. "It's just something we enjoy doing for the community."

They have been stitching, sewing, and measuring, to make blankets for migrants workers for more than 20 years.

"Just gives you a warm fuzzy feeling," said quilter Marcia Matter. "When you hand someone a homemade quilt that they can love and cherish.”

Advertisement

The quilters say they receive more than they give explained Ikemeyer.

"It's a thrill when we take the quilts to the migrants and the little children grab their blankets and they hug it and they have a smile on their face and they are so tickle to get something on their own."

For Matter's, it was a great way to socialize while helping others before the pandemic hit.

"When the snowbirds come the room starts filling up, sometimes we have 20 or 30 people in this little room."

Caring and loving describe this community.

"Anybody that needs help somebody in this park is there to help," said Matter.

A group of women coming together to help keep people warm this winter season.

MORE GOOD NEWS: Download the free FOX 13 News app for more #WeLiveHere stories like this