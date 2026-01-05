Work continues on historic Anna Maria City Pier after 2024 hurricane damage

The Brief Hurricane Helene damaged the Anna Maria City Pier and Hurricane Milton completely washed away the walkway to the pier. Crews are working to fix the damage and estimated costs range from $6 to $7 million. If all goes as planned, the Anna Maria City Pier could be open by Fall 2026.



One by one, new pilings are being installed as the City of Anna Maria Island works to build back the city pier, which has been closed since Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused damage to the pier and even washed away the pier's walkway.

Local perspective:

Outside Hometown Desserts at the end of Pine Avenue, work continues to bring the Anna Maria City Pier back to life.

"Seeing what they are doing now is incredible. You just watch the progress, and it does give us hope," said Cindy Tutterow, the owner of Hometown Desserts.

For the last 16 years, Tutterow has drawn visitors and locals in with her sweet treats — and the pier always brought in an extra boost.

"It is a draw for people to come and walk out on the pier and fish out on the pier, and it spills over into our business too," she said.

What we know:

Crews are now in the process of installing 130 pilings. They have about 100 already in place, and they’re made of much stronger material.

"These are solid cement; they’ll get those in, and in addition to those being stronger than what was there. Everything will be connected with cement compared to wood, which was used in the past," said Anna Maria Island Mayor Mark Short.

Short said the progress has stirred excitement.

"It's one of the top tourist destinations not only in Manatee County, but this part of the west coast of Florida. Businesses, the property owners, the city, the island, the county, everybody is really looking forward to getting that pier back open for business," he said.

For those who know and love the pier, each day brings anticipation.

"It adds to the charm of Anna Maria. It’ll be great to have it open and have people coming in and out that have been there and maybe fishing for the day and looking for something sweet to eat," said Tutterow.

What's next:

Mayor Short expects all the pilings to be in the water by next week. Once the walkway is finished — hopefully by spring — he said mechanical work will begin.

The city hopes to have the pier open by fall of this year.