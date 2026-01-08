Worker hospitalized after hazmat incident at St. Pete manufacturing facility

Click on the video player for more FOX 13 coverage.

A worker was taken to the hospital after being exposed to hazardous materials at a manufacturing facility in St. Petersburg Thursday morning, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

What we know:

The facility at the 2500 block of Terminal Drive South was evacuated by fire crews.

SPFR says the worker is in stable condition and being evaluated at a local hospital.

First responders are at the scene working to contain the hazardous materials involved.

At this time, no evacuations have been ordered for areas near the facility.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released information about the type of material involved or what caused the exposure.