Florida man shot to death in front yard during ‘horrific’ random act of violence: Police

The Brief One man is dead, and another is in jail after what police are calling a random act of violence. Officers responding to the shooting found 64-year-old Harold Whitt Harper dead from a gunshot wound in the front yard of his home. Isaac Ezekiel Toye, 29, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of homicide.



One man is dead, and another is in jail after what police are calling a random act of violence.

What we know:

According to the Ocala Police Department, someone called 911 shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, saying that a suspicious black man dressed all in black approached him and was walking toward his home.

The caller said the suspect motioned for him to stop, but the caller continued driving and saw the man appear to rack the slide of what he believed was a pistol.

Officers were dispatched to the area.

READ: Sonny’s BBQ fire destroys beloved Bartow restaurant

Police said a second person called 911 shortly afterward and reported that someone had been shot about a block east of the first location.

Dig deeper:

The first officer on the scene said he found a man, later identified as 29-year-old Isaac Ezekiel Toye, who matched the description from the initial call about two blocks south of where the victim had been shot.

According to OPD, Toye had a pistol on him when he was detained.

READ: DHS considering FEMA cuts as president’s review commission still waits to present findings

Officers responding to the shooting found 64-year-old Harold Whitt Harper dead from a gunshot wound in the front yard of his home.

Investigators said witness statements and evidence place Toye at the scene of both incidents.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of homicide.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, OPD wrote, "This horrific event appears to be a random act of violence. There is no indication that this was a targeted attack or that there are additional suspects. We are confident there is no further danger to the community. Our hearts go out to the Harper family during this difficult time. We want to thank the residents of the neighborhood who came forward with information, helping us solve this case quickly."