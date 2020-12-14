World's tallest drop tower, slingshot ride coming to Orlando in 2021

article

ICON Park announced on Monday that they will bring two brand-new, record-setting attractions to International Drive in the summer of 2021.

They said that the new attractions will be the 'ICON Park Slingshot' and the 'ICON Park Drop Tower.'

The ICON Park Slingshot will be the world's tallest slingshot ride, standing at 300 feet. They said that the two-tower attraction will send riders out of an "exploding volcano" and 450 feet into the air. The ride reaches speeds of 100 mph.

The ICON Park Drop Tower will be 430-feet tall, making it the world's tallest free-standing drop tower, they said. 30 riders at a time will rise into the Orlando skyline. Once they reach the top of the tower, they will tilt forward 30 degrees, facing the ground for a brief moment before free-falling about 400 feet at speeds reaching 75 mph.

The two new attractions will join the Orlando StarFlyer to reportedly give ICON Park three of the world's tallest attractions. The Orlando Starflyer is 450-feet tall, making it the world's tallest swing ride.

“The Slingshot Group of Companies™ is committed to bringing the biggest thrills to Orlando,” said Ritchie Armstrong, owner. “We’re very excited to open the world’s tallest slingshot and free-standing drop tower at ICON Park to stand opposite of the Orlando StarFlyer, the world’s tallest swing ride.”

“ICON Park is constantly growing and expanding our entertainment options for locals and tourists alike,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, President and CEO of ICON Park. “We’re proud to welcome these two record-setting attractions to the Orlando Entertainment District and look forward to the joy and adrenaline they will bring our guests.”

