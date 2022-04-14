Expand / Collapse search

Wrong-way crash kills 1 on Wesley Chapel Blvd, closes roadway

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 11:17AM
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
article

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A crash involving a wrong-way driver has killed one person and firefighters were working to rescue another from a vehicle on Wesley Chapel Boulevard Thursday morning.

The crash happened after 10 a.m. near Ronnoch Blvd, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Crews were on the scene to extract a person from a vehicle. They said witnesses reported a driver going the wrong way on before the head-on collision.

The roadway is closed, PCFR said, and crews asked drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
 