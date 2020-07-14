Wrong-way driver dies after crash on University Parkway, troopers say

article

A driver suffered critical injuries after a wrong-way driver crashed into his vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a 46-year-old male driver was traveling east in a westbound lane of County Road 610, also known as University Parkway. Around the same time, a second vehicle, driven by a 34-year-old man, was traveling west in the same lane.

A crash between the two vehicles occurred around 1:35 a.m., just east of Tuttle Avenue. Investigators said the wrong-way driver, who is from Sarasota, passed away after the crash. They said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The second driver had critical injuries and was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

Neither drivers have been identified. The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. There is no word yet on whether alcohol was a contributing factor.

