Wrong-way driver dies in Lake Alfred crash, deputies say

A 19-year-old from Haines City was injured after her vehicle crashed into another heading the wrong way, according to Polk County deputies.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 17 92, east of Friendly Court in Lake Alfred.

Investigators said 51-year-old Tammi Hillman was traveling westbound in the inside eastbound lane. They said her Buick Regal had no headlights on.

In the meantime, 19-year-old Keeli Gonzalez was heading east in the inside eastbound lane as well, officials said. Both vehicles crashed into each other.

Deputies said it was dark at the time of the collision and the area was not illuminated with any artificial lighting.

Investigators removed Hillman from her vehicle. They said she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Hillman she was taken to Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center where she passed away.

Gonzalez was taken to Lakeland Regional Health and is expected to be OK. It didn’t appear that Gonzalez was impaired, officials said.

Deputies said a witness, who was traveling behind Gonzalez’s Ford Focus, did not see Hillman’s Buick because of how dark it was outside.

The crash remains under investigation.